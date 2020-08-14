Analyzing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CubeSmart and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 9.25 $169.12 million $1.69 18.19 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.17 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.34% 8.89% 4.02% Alexander & Baldwin -12.27% 0.73% 0.39%

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 3 7 2 0 1.92 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $29.91, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.58%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Alexander & Baldwin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

