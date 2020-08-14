Analyzing 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) & Phoenix Tree (NYSE:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phoenix Tree and 58.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.39 -$19.10 million N/A N/A 58.com $2.23 billion 3.72 $1.21 billion $7.87 7.09

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phoenix Tree and 58.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 58.com 0 5 2 0 2.29

Phoenix Tree currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.65%. 58.com has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than 58.com.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A 58.com 61.33% 30.81% 22.35%

Summary

58.com beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

