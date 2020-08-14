Analysts Set HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

