Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,338 shares of company stock worth $1,031,053. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

