American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 87.6% in April

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the April 15th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

American Software stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

