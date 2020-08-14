Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMRH opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

