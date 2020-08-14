Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 99,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 117,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.