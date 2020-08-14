Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

