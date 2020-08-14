Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 151.4% in June

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the June 15th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

