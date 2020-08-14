Altus Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE:AIF opened at C$49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 136.81. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$33.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$241,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$509,448.90. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Gabriel Ball sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$66,153.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,626.46.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

