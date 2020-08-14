Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.55.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

