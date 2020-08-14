Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

