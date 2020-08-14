Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.