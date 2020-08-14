Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.78.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.