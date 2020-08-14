Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 182,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AOSL opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.92 million, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 2.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.