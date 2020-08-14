ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ALLY token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $29,564.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars.

