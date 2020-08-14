Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. Origen Financial (NYSE:ORGN) Head-To-Head Survey

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Origen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.58%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Origen Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.17 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Origen Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -12.27% 0.73% 0.39% Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Origen Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

