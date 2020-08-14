AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANTE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. AirMedia Group has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

