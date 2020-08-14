AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 27th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.83 on Friday. AirMedia Group has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

