Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) VP Kevin Thill Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIRG opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Airgain Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Airgain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

