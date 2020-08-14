Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in second-quarter 2020. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year pimarily owing to upbeat demand for leased cargo aircraft and better-than-expected demand from governmental agencies for passenger charter flights. Notably, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company as its main customers are Amazon, DHL and UPS. Moreover, its ACMI segment, which contributes to bulk of the top line, is benefiting from growth in Omni Air and ATI operations. Its liquidity position is also impressive. However, the company’s bottom line might be hurt due to high capital expenditures (up 23% in first-half2020). Notably, shares of the company underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to high costs.”

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,076.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.