AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AES. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

AES stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $321,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AES by 10.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AES by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

