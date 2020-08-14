AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AES. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
AES stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $321,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AES by 10.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AES by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
