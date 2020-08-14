Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Up 81.4% in April

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.34 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

