AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,223 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE OXY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

