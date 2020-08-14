AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after buying an additional 3,441,048 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,598,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,048 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.