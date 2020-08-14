AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,929 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

BBY opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $108.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

