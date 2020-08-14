Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.84.

NYSE AAP opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

