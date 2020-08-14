Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ADM opened at GBX 2,689 ($35.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,360.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,525 ($33.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.55) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,231 ($29.17).

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.91), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,853,967.84).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

