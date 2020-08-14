Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $106.98 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 260500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.