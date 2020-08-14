Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 7,675 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 7,675 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $287,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,163,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADPT stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.29.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
