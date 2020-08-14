Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 7,675 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 7,675 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $287,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,163,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADPT stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 240,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after buying an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 181,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.