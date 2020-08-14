AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AdaptHealth traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 9485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

