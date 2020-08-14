Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

