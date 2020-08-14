Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$17.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABT. Pi Financial set a C$18.25 target price on Absolute Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Absolute Software from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Absolute Software stock opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.54. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

