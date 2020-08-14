Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
ALSWF opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.09.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.