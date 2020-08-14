Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALSWF opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

