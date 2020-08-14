Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Trading Down 2.7%

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 96,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 95,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.21.

Get Abacus Mining and Exploration alerts:

Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.