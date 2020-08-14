4,195 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 757,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.