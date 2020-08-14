$419.97 Million in Sales Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $419.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.00 million. Msci posted sales of $394.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Msci by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $359.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.95. Msci has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

