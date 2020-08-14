360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Fincera (NASDAQ:YUANF) Head to Head Survey

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 18.94% 30.31% 10.21% Fincera N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 360 Finance and Fincera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion 1.49 $359.33 million $2.39 5.64 Fincera $205.74 million 0.00 $40.04 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and Fincera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given 360 Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Fincera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -77.94, indicating that its stock price is 7,894% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 Finance beats Fincera on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

