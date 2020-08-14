3,501 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

