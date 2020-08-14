300 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.