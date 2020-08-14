2,812 Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $85.68 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,238 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

