2,620 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock worth $15,951,929 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $190.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

