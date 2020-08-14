2,298 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

