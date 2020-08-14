20,157 Shares in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1,032.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,444 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 267.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Scotia Howard Weill lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

CAE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

