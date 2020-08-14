1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1life Healthcare updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONEM opened at $27.64 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

