1300 Smiles Limited (ONT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 11th

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.51. 1300 Smiles has a 1 year low of A$4.69 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of A$6.58 ($4.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

About 1300 Smiles

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

