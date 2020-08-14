1300 Smiles Limited (ONT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 11th

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.51. 1300 Smiles has a 1 year low of A$4.69 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of A$6.58 ($4.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.
About 1300 Smiles
