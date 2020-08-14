11,750 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $30.11 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

