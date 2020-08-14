10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $97.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Bryan E. Roberts sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $241,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Vi L.P. Venrock sold 1,013,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $79,058,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,274,819 shares of company stock valued at $335,266,745 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

