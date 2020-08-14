-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after buying an additional 1,488,535 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,816,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,576,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,961,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

