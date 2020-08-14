-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%.

HTGM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,600 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

