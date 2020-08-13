Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.